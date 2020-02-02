Special Weather Statement issued February 2 at 9:20PM MST by NWS Pocatello ID

Alerts

At 907 PM MST, strong north winds of 25 to 30 mph were observed

across the Upper Snake River Plain with gusts of 40 to 50 mph

observed near Howe, Monteview, and Spencer. Motorists traveling

along Interstate 15 and Highway 20 north of Idaho Falls should be

prepared for dangerous winter driving conditions with blowing and

drifting snow across the roadway and whiteout conditions at times.

If you must travel, be sure to have a winter survival kit on hand

and let someone know your route and expected time of arrival before

setting out.

Locations impacted include…

Idaho Falls, Rexburg, Rigby, Arco, Dubois, Terreton, Lorenzo, Ammon,

Shelley, Iona, Sugar City, Ucon, Menan, Teton, Roberts, Lewisville,

Mud Lake, Parker, Hamer and Spencer.