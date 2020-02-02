Special Weather Statement issued February 2 at 9:20PM MST by NWS Pocatello ID
At 907 PM MST, strong north winds of 25 to 30 mph were observed
across the Upper Snake River Plain with gusts of 40 to 50 mph
observed near Howe, Monteview, and Spencer. Motorists traveling
along Interstate 15 and Highway 20 north of Idaho Falls should be
prepared for dangerous winter driving conditions with blowing and
drifting snow across the roadway and whiteout conditions at times.
If you must travel, be sure to have a winter survival kit on hand
and let someone know your route and expected time of arrival before
setting out.
Locations impacted include…
Idaho Falls, Rexburg, Rigby, Arco, Dubois, Terreton, Lorenzo, Ammon,
Shelley, Iona, Sugar City, Ucon, Menan, Teton, Roberts, Lewisville,
Mud Lake, Parker, Hamer and Spencer.
