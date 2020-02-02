Special Weather Statement issued February 2 at 9:32PM MST by NWS Pocatello ID
At 928 PM MST, strong northwest winds of 20 to 30 mph with gusts as
high as 45 to 55 mph were noted along Interstate 86 from Idahome to
the Utah state line. The winds coupled with snow and blowing snow
will likely produce hazardous travel conditions particularly over
Sweetzer Summit. If you must travel in this area tonight, be sure to
have a winter survival kit handy and let someone know where you are
going and when you can be expected home.
Locations impacted include…
Juniper, Sublett Reservoir, Stone, Idahome and Sweetzer Summit.
