Special Weather Statement issued February 2 at 9:32PM MST by NWS Pocatello ID

Alerts

At 928 PM MST, strong northwest winds of 20 to 30 mph with gusts as

high as 45 to 55 mph were noted along Interstate 86 from Idahome to

the Utah state line. The winds coupled with snow and blowing snow

will likely produce hazardous travel conditions particularly over

Sweetzer Summit. If you must travel in this area tonight, be sure to

have a winter survival kit handy and let someone know where you are

going and when you can be expected home.

Locations impacted include…

Juniper, Sublett Reservoir, Stone, Idahome and Sweetzer Summit.