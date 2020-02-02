Winter Storm Warning issued February 2 at 12:41PM MST until February 3 at 11:00PM MST by NWS Riverton WY
…Major Winter Storm is expected through Monday Night…
.A cold front move southward through Wyoming into tonight. The
snow is expected to spread from the north this afternoon and
spread south tonight. This storm system will impact most areas
through Monday evening, then taper off late Monday night. The
heaviest snowfall looks to occur tonight through Monday morning.
* WHAT…Moderate to Heavy snow tonight through Monday.
* WHERE…South Lincoln County.
* WHEN…From 11 PM this evening to 11 PM MST Monday. The heaviest
snow is expected late tonight into Monday morning,
* SNOW AMOUNTS…4 to 7 inches.
* IMPACTS…Travel may be very difficult Monday.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Areas of east wind 15 to 30 mph late
tonight and Monday will cause areas of blowing and drifting
snow.
If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in
your vehicle in case of an emergency.
The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can
be obtained by calling 5 1 1.
Comments