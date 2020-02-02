Winter Storm Warning issued February 2 at 12:41PM MST until February 3 at 11:00PM MST by NWS Riverton WY
…Major Winter Storm is expected through Monday Night…
.A cold front move southward through Wyoming into tonight. The
snow is expected to spread from the north this afternoon and
spread south tonight. This storm system will impact most areas
through Monday evening, then taper off late Monday night. The
heaviest snowfall looks to occur tonight through Monday morning.
* WHAT…Moderate to Heavy snow.
* WHERE…Upper Green River Basin.
* WHEN…From 8 PM this evening to 11 PM MST Monday. The worst
conditions are expected late tonight and Monday morning.
* SNOW AMOUNTS…3 to 6 inches with locally higher amounts near
Big Piney, Marbleton and La Barge.
* IMPACTS…Travel may be very difficult later tonight into Monday.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Northeast wind of 20 to 30 mph around
Farson will cause blowing and drifting snow on Monday. State
Highway 28 will be severely impacted by this storm.
If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in
your vehicle in case of an emergency.
The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can
be obtained by calling 5 1 1.
