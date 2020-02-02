Winter Storm Warning issued February 2 at 12:41PM MST until February 3 at 11:00PM MST by NWS Riverton WY

Alerts

…Major Winter Storm is expected through Monday Night…

.A cold front move southward through Wyoming into tonight. The

snow is expected to spread from the north this afternoon and

spread south tonight. This storm system will impact most areas

through Monday evening, then taper off late Monday night. The

heaviest snowfall looks to occur tonight through Monday morning.

* WHAT…Moderate to Heavy snow.

* WHERE…Upper Green River Basin.

* WHEN…From 8 PM this evening to 11 PM MST Monday. The worst

conditions are expected late tonight and Monday morning.

* SNOW AMOUNTS…3 to 6 inches with locally higher amounts near

Big Piney, Marbleton and La Barge.

* IMPACTS…Travel may be very difficult later tonight into Monday.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Northeast wind of 20 to 30 mph around

Farson will cause blowing and drifting snow on Monday. State

Highway 28 will be severely impacted by this storm.

If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in

your vehicle in case of an emergency.

The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can

be obtained by calling 5 1 1.