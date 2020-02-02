Winter Storm Warning issued February 2 at 3:41PM MST until February 3 at 11:00PM MST by NWS Riverton WY

Alerts

…Major Winter Storm is expected through Monday Night…

.A cold front move southward through Wyoming into tonight. The

snow is expected to spread from the north this afternoon and

spread south tonight. This storm system will impact most areas

through Monday evening, then taper off late Monday night. The

heaviest snowfall looks to occur tonight through Monday morning.

* WHAT…Moderate to Heavy snow tonight through Monday.

* WHERE…South Lincoln County.

* WHEN…From 11 PM this evening to 11 PM MST Monday. The

heaviest snow is expected late tonight into Monday morning,.

* SNOW AMOUNTS…4 to 7 inches.

* IMPACTS…Travel may be very difficult Monday.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Areas of east wind 15 to 30 mph late

tonight and Monday will cause areas of blowing and drifting

snow.

If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in

your vehicle in case of an emergency.

The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can

be obtained by calling 5 1 1.