Winter Storm Warning issued February 2 at 3:57AM MST until February 3 at 8:00PM MST by NWS Pocatello ID

* WHAT…A possible flash freeze on roadways Sunday evening, along

with total snow accumulations of 4 to 9 inches across the south

central highlands, Bear Lake, and Caribou Highlands, and 7 to 14

inches in the Bear River Range and east of Georgetown Summit,

with localized higher amounts. Winds could gust as high as 35

MPH.

* WHERE…The south central highlands, Bear Lake region, and

Caribou Highlands, including but not limited to Swan Valley,

Inkom, McCammon, Malad, Preston, Lava Hot Springs, Fish Creek

Summit, Soda Springs, Georgetown Summit, Montpelier, Geneva

Summit, Border Summit, and Emigration Summit.

* WHEN…From 3 PM this afternoon to 8 PM Monday evening.

* IMPACTS…Travel could be very difficult due to a combination

of snow, icy roads, and blowing and drifting, especially from

Sunday evening through Monday evening. Areas of blowing snow

could significantly reduce visibility. The hazardous conditions

could impact the morning and evening commutes Monday.

If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in

your vehicle in case of an emergency.

The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1.