Winter Storm Warning issued February 2 at 3:57AM MST until February 3 at 8:00PM MST by NWS Pocatello ID
* WHAT…Total snow accumulations of 5 to 10 inches, with
localized higher amounts. Winds gusting as high as 35 MPH.
* WHERE…The Big Hole Mountains, including but not limited to Victor
and Pine Creek Pass.
* WHEN…From 3 PM this afternoon to 8 PM Monday evening.
* IMPACTS…Travel could be very difficult due to a combination
of snow, icy roads, and blowing and drifting, especially from
Sunday evening through Monday evening. Areas of blowing snow
could significantly reduce visibility. The hazardous conditions
could impact the morning and evening commutes Monday.
If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in
your vehicle in case of an emergency.
The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1.
