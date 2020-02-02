Winter Storm Warning issued February 2 at 5:03AM MST until February 3 at 11:00PM MST by NWS Riverton WY

Alerts

…Major Winter Storm is expected this Afternoon through Monday

Night…

.A cold front move into northern Wyoming late this morning. This

cold front will drop southward to the Continental Divide by around

sunset, and then move into southwest Wyoming tonight. The snow

is expected to occur in the north this afternoon and progress

south tonight. This storm system will impact most areas through

Monday evening, then taper off late Monday night. The heaviest

snowfall looks to occur tonight through Monday afternoon.

* WHAT…Moderate to Heavy snow.

* WHERE…Upper Green River Basin.

* WHEN…From 8 PM this evening to 11 PM MST Monday.

* SNOW AMOUNTS…3 to 6 inches with locally higher amounts near

Big Piney, Marbleton and La Barge.

* IMPACTS…Travel may be very difficult Monday.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Northeast wind of 20 to 30 mph around

Farson will cause blowing and drifting snow on Monday. State Highway

28 will be severely impacted by this storm.

If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in

your vehicle in case of an emergency.

The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can

be obtained by calling 5 1 1.