Winter Storm Warning issued February 2 at 8:24PM MST until February 3 at 11:00PM MST by NWS Riverton WY

Alerts

…Major Winter Storm is expected through Monday Night…

.A cold front continues to move southward through Wyoming

tonight. This storm system will impact most areas through Monday

evening, then taper off late Monday night. The heaviest snowfall

looks to occur tonight through Monday morning.

* WHAT…Moderate to Heavy snow tonight through Monday.

* WHERE…South Lincoln County.

* WHEN…From 11 PM this evening to 11 PM MST Monday. The

heaviest snow is expected late tonight into Monday morning,.

* SNOW AMOUNTS…4 to 7 inches.

* IMPACTS…Travel may be very difficult Monday.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Areas of east wind 15 to 30 mph late

tonight and Monday will cause areas of blowing and drifting

snow.

If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in

your vehicle in case of an emergency.

The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can

be obtained by calling 5 1 1.