Winter Storm Warning issued February 2 at 9:13AM MST until February 3 at 11:00PM MST by NWS Riverton WY

…Major Winter Storm is expected this Afternoon through Monday

Night…

.A cold front move into northern Wyoming by noon. This cold front

will drop southward to the Continental Divide by around sunset,

and then move into southwest Wyoming tonight. The snow is expected

to occur in the north this afternoon and progress south tonight.

This storm system will impact most areas through Monday evening,

then taper off late Monday night. The heaviest snowfall looks to

occur tonight through Monday afternoon.

* WHAT…Moderate to Heavy snow tonight through Monday.

* WHERE…South Lincoln County.

* WHEN…From 11 PM this evening to 11 PM MST Monday.

* SNOW AMOUNTS…4 to 7 inches.

* IMPACTS…Travel may be very difficult Monday.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Areas of east wind 15 to 25 mph late

tonight and Monday will cause some blowing and drifting snow.

If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in

your vehicle in case of an emergency.

The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can

be obtained by calling 5 1 1.