Winter Weather Advisory issued February 2 at 10:56AM MST until February 3 at 12:00AM MST by NWS Missoula MT

* WHAT…Snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 4 to 7

inches.

* WHERE…Shoup, Bannock Pass, Highway 28 Tendoy to Lone Pine,

Highway 93 Lost Trail Pass to Gibbonsville, Lemhi Pass, and

Salmon.

* WHEN…Until midnight MST tonight.

* IMPACTS…Travel could be very difficult. Patchy blowing snow

could significantly reduce visibility.

Slow down and use caution while traveling.

The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can

be obtained by calling 5 1 1.