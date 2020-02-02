Winter Weather Advisory issued February 2 at 12:41PM MST until February 3 at 11:00PM MST by NWS Riverton WY

Alerts

…Major Winter Storm is expected through Monday Night…

.A cold front move southward through Wyoming into tonight. The

snow is expected to spread from the north this afternoon and

spread south tonight. This storm system will impact most areas

through Monday evening, then taper off late Monday night. The

heaviest snowfall looks to occur tonight through Monday morning.

* WHAT…Snow.

* WHERE…Star Valley, Salt River and Wyoming Ranges and Upper

Green River Basin Foothills.

* WHEN…From 8 PM this evening to 11 PM MST Monday. The worst

conditions are expected late tonight into Monday morning.

* SNOW AMOUNTS…4 to 7 inches at the lower elevations. Snowfall

of 8 to 12 inches in the mountains with locally higher amounts.

* IMPACTS…Plan on very difficult travel tonight and Monday.

Slow down and use caution while traveling.

The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can

be obtained by calling 5 1 1.