Winter Weather Advisory issued February 2 at 2:31PM MST until February 3 at 8:00PM MST by NWS Pocatello ID

Alerts

…WINTER STORM TO IMPACT THE REGION INTO THE DAY MONDAY…

* WHAT…A possible flash freeze on roadways Sunday afternoon,

along with total snow accumulations of 2 to 5 inches across

the Upper Snake Plain, 3 to 7 inches in the Teton Valley, and

6 to 12 inches north of Ashton, with localized higher amounts.

Winds could gust as high as 40 MPH.

* WHERE…The Upper Snake Plain, Upper Snake Highlands, and

Teton Valley area, including but not limited to Idaho Falls,

Roberts, Rigby, Rexburg, Ashton, Driggs, Island Park, Raynolds

Pass, and Targhee Pass.

* WHEN…From 10 AM this morning to 8 PM Monday evening.

* IMPACTS…Travel could be difficult due to a combination of

snow, icy roads, and blowing and drifting, especially from

Sunday evening through Monday evening. Areas of blowing snow

could significantly reduce visibility. The hazardous

conditions could impact the morning and evening commutes

Monday.

Slow down and use caution while traveling.

The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1.