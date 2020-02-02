Winter Weather Advisory issued February 2 at 3:41PM MST until February 3 at 11:00PM MST by NWS Riverton WY
…Major Winter Storm is expected through Monday Night…
.A cold front move southward through Wyoming into tonight. The
snow is expected to spread from the north this afternoon and
spread south tonight. This storm system will impact most areas
through Monday evening, then taper off late Monday night. The
heaviest snowfall looks to occur tonight through Monday morning.
* WHAT…Moderate to Heavy Snow.
* WHERE…Yellowstone National Park, Teton and Gros Ventre
Mountains and Jackson Hole.
* WHEN…Through 11 PM MST Monday. The worst conditions are
expected tonight.
* SNOW AMOUNTS…Snowfall of 3 to 6 inches in the Jackson
Valley. Snowfall of 7 to 14 inches in the mountains. Snowfall
in Yellowstone National Park will range from 6 to 12 inches.
* IMPACTS…Travel may be very difficult tonight and Monday.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Teton Pass and Togwotee Passes will be
impacted. Winds of 15 to 25 mph with higher gusts will likely
bring areas of blowing and drifting snow.
Slow down and use caution while traveling.
The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can
be obtained by calling 5 1 1.
Comments