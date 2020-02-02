Winter Weather Advisory issued February 2 at 3:57AM MST until February 3 at 8:00PM MST by NWS Pocatello ID
* WHAT…A possible flash freeze on roadways Sunday afternoon,
along with total snow accumulations of 2 to 5 inches across the
Upper Snake Plain, 3 to 7 inches in the Teton Valley, and 6 to
12 inches north of Ashton, with localized higher amounts. Winds
could gust as high as 40 MPH.
* WHERE…The Upper Snake Plain, Upper Snake Highlands, and Teton
Valley area, including but not limited to Idaho Falls, Roberts,
Rigby, Rexburg, Ashton, Driggs, Island Park, Raynolds Pass, and
Targhee Pass.
* WHEN…From 10 AM this morning to 8 PM Monday evening.
* IMPACTS…Travel could be difficult due to a combination of
snow, icy roads, and blowing and drifting, especially from
Sunday evening through Monday evening. Areas of blowing snow
could significantly reduce visibility. The hazardous conditions
could impact the morning and evening commutes Monday.
Slow down and use caution while traveling.
The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1.