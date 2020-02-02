Winter Weather Advisory issued February 2 at 3:57AM MST until February 3 at 8:00PM MST by NWS Pocatello ID

Alerts

* WHAT…A possible flash freeze on roadways Sunday afternoon or

evening, along with total snow accumulations of 2 to 5 inches,

except 6 to 12 inches above 5,500 feet, with localized higher

amounts. Winds could gust as high as 40 MPH.

* WHERE…The eastern Magic Valley, Raft River region, and lower

Snake Plain, including but not limited to Burley, Oakley,

Albion, Malta, Sweetzer Summit, Holbrook, Rockland, American

Falls, Aberdeen, Pocatello, Chubbuck, Fort Hall, and Blackfoot.

* WHEN…From 3 PM this afternoon to 8 PM Monday evening.

* IMPACTS…Travel could be difficult due to a combination of

snow, icy roads, and blowing and drifting, especially from

Sunday evening through Monday evening. Areas of blowing snow

could significantly reduce visibility. The hazardous conditions

could impact the morning and evening commutes Monday.

Slow down and use caution while traveling.

The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1.