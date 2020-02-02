Winter Weather Advisory issued February 2 at 5:03AM MST until February 3 at 11:00PM MST by NWS Riverton WY
…Major Winter Storm is expected this Afternoon through Monday
Night…
.A cold front move into northern Wyoming late this morning. This
cold front will drop southward to the Continental Divide by around
sunset, and then move into southwest Wyoming tonight. The snow
is expected to occur in the north this afternoon and progress
south tonight. This storm system will impact most areas through
Monday evening, then taper off late Monday night. The heaviest
snowfall looks to occur tonight through Monday afternoon.
* WHAT…Moderate to Heavy Snow.
* WHERE…Yellowstone National Park, Teton and Gros Ventre
Mountains and Jackson Hole.
* WHEN…From noon today to 11 PM MST Monday.
* SNOW AMOUNTS…Snowfall of 3 to 6 inches in the Jackson Valley.
Snowfall of 7 to 14 inches in the mountains. Snowfall in
Yellowstone National Park will range from 6 to 12 inches.
* IMPACTS…Travel may be very difficult tonight and Monday.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Teton Pass and Togwotee Passes will be
impacted.
Slow down and use caution while traveling.
The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can
be obtained by calling 5 1 1.