Winter Weather Advisory issued February 2 at 5:03AM MST until February 3 at 11:00PM MST by NWS Riverton WY

Alerts

…Major Winter Storm is expected this Afternoon through Monday

Night…

.A cold front move into northern Wyoming late this morning. This

cold front will drop southward to the Continental Divide by around

sunset, and then move into southwest Wyoming tonight. The snow

is expected to occur in the north this afternoon and progress

south tonight. This storm system will impact most areas through

Monday evening, then taper off late Monday night. The heaviest

snowfall looks to occur tonight through Monday afternoon.

* WHAT…Moderate to Heavy Snow.

* WHERE…Yellowstone National Park, Teton and Gros Ventre

Mountains and Jackson Hole.

* WHEN…From noon today to 11 PM MST Monday.

* SNOW AMOUNTS…Snowfall of 3 to 6 inches in the Jackson Valley.

Snowfall of 7 to 14 inches in the mountains. Snowfall in

Yellowstone National Park will range from 6 to 12 inches.

* IMPACTS…Travel may be very difficult tonight and Monday.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Teton Pass and Togwotee Passes will be

impacted.

Slow down and use caution while traveling.

The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can

be obtained by calling 5 1 1.