Winter Weather Advisory issued February 2 at 5:03AM MST until February 3 at 11:00PM MST by NWS Riverton WY

Alerts

…Major Winter Storm is expected this Afternoon through Monday

Night…

.A cold front move into northern Wyoming late this morning. This

cold front will drop southward to the Continental Divide by around

sunset, and then move into southwest Wyoming tonight. The snow

is expected to occur in the north this afternoon and progress

south tonight. This storm system will impact most areas through

Monday evening, then taper off late Monday night. The heaviest

snowfall looks to occur tonight through Monday afternoon.

* WHAT…Moderate Snow.

* WHERE…Star Valley, Salt River and Wyoming Ranges and Upper

Green River Basin Foothills.

* WHEN…From 8 PM this evening to 11 PM MST Monday.

* SNOW AMOUNTS…4 to 6 inches at the lower elevations. Snowfall

of 8 to 12 inches in the mountains with locally higher amounts.

* IMPACTS…Plan on very difficult travel tonight and Monday.

Slow down and use caution while traveling.

The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can

be obtained by calling 5 1 1.