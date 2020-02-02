Winter Weather Advisory issued February 2 at 8:24PM MST until February 3 at 11:00PM MST by NWS Riverton WY

Alerts

…Major Winter Storm is expected through Monday Night…

.A cold front continues to move southward through Wyoming

tonight. This storm system will impact most areas through Monday

evening, then taper off late Monday night. The heaviest snowfall

looks to occur tonight through Monday morning.

* WHAT…Moderate to Heavy Snow.

* WHERE…Yellowstone National Park, Teton and Gros Ventre

Mountains and Jackson Hole.

* WHEN…Through 11 PM MST Monday. The worst conditions are

expected tonight.

* SNOW AMOUNTS…Snowfall of 3 to 6 inches in the Jackson

Valley. Snowfall of 7 to 14 inches in the mountains. Snowfall

in Yellowstone National Park will range from 6 to 12 inches.

* IMPACTS…Travel may be very difficult tonight and Monday.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Teton Pass and Togwotee Passes will be

impacted. Winds of 15 to 25 mph with higher gusts will likely

bring areas of blowing and drifting snow.

Slow down and use caution while traveling.

The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can

be obtained by calling 5 1 1.