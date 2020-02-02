Winter Weather Advisory issued February 2 at 8:24PM MST until February 3 at 11:00PM MST by NWS Riverton WY
…Major Winter Storm is expected through Monday Night…
.A cold front continues to move southward through Wyoming
tonight. This storm system will impact most areas through Monday
evening, then taper off late Monday night. The heaviest snowfall
looks to occur tonight through Monday morning.
* WHAT…Snow.
* WHERE…Star Valley, Salt River and Wyoming Ranges and Upper
Green River Basin Foothills.
* WHEN…Now through 11 PM MST Monday. The worst conditions are
expected late tonight into Monday morning.
* SNOW AMOUNTS…4 to 7 inches at the lower elevations. Snowfall
of 8 to 12 inches in the mountains with locally higher amounts.
* IMPACTS…Plan on very difficult travel tonight and Monday.
Slow down and use caution while traveling.
The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can
be obtained by calling 5 1 1.