Winter Weather Advisory issued February 2 at 8:24PM MST until February 3 at 11:00PM MST by NWS Riverton WY

Alerts

…Major Winter Storm is expected through Monday Night…

.A cold front continues to move southward through Wyoming

tonight. This storm system will impact most areas through Monday

evening, then taper off late Monday night. The heaviest snowfall

looks to occur tonight through Monday morning.

* WHAT…Snow.

* WHERE…Star Valley, Salt River and Wyoming Ranges and Upper

Green River Basin Foothills.

* WHEN…Now through 11 PM MST Monday. The worst conditions are

expected late tonight into Monday morning.

* SNOW AMOUNTS…4 to 7 inches at the lower elevations. Snowfall

of 8 to 12 inches in the mountains with locally higher amounts.

* IMPACTS…Plan on very difficult travel tonight and Monday.

Slow down and use caution while traveling.

The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can

be obtained by calling 5 1 1.