Winter Weather Advisory issued February 2 at 9:13AM MST until February 3 at 11:00PM MST by NWS Riverton WY
…Major Winter Storm is expected this Afternoon through Monday
Night…
.A cold front move into northern Wyoming by noon. This cold front
will drop southward to the Continental Divide by around sunset,
and then move into southwest Wyoming tonight. The snow is expected
to occur in the north this afternoon and progress south tonight.
This storm system will impact most areas through Monday evening,
then taper off late Monday night. The heaviest snowfall looks to
occur tonight through Monday afternoon.
* WHAT…Moderate Snow.
* WHERE…Star Valley, Salt River and Wyoming Ranges and Upper
Green River Basin Foothills.
* WHEN…From 8 PM this evening to 11 PM MST Monday.
* SNOW AMOUNTS…4 to 6 inches at the lower elevations. Snowfall
of 8 to 12 inches in the mountains with locally higher amounts.
* IMPACTS…Plan on very difficult travel tonight and Monday.
Slow down and use caution while traveling.
The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can
be obtained by calling 5 1 1.