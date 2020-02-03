Winter Storm Warning issued February 3 at 1:12PM MST until February 3 at 11:00PM MST by NWS Riverton WY

Alerts

…Major Winter Storm continues into tonight…

.Snow and gusty winds will impact much of the area into tonight,

with the strongest winds occurring from western Natrona County to

central Sweetwater County. Near-blizzard conditions will occur in

this area. The storm will impact most areas through this evening,

then taper off late tonight. The exception is in the far west

where most snow has ended so highlights will be dropped.

* WHAT…Snow.

* WHERE…Upper Green River Basin.

* WHEN…Through 11 PM MST Monday. The worst conditions are

expected through this morning.

* SNOW AMOUNTS…3 to 6 inches with locally higher amounts near

Big Piney and Marbleton.

* IMPACTS…Travel may be very difficult today.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Northeast wind of 20 to 30 mph around

Farson will cause blowing and drifting snow on Monday. State

Highway 28 will be severely impacted by this storm.

If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in

your vehicle in case of an emergency.

The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can

be obtained by calling 5 1 1.