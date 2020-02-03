Winter Storm Warning issued February 3 at 1:12PM MST until February 3 at 11:00PM MST by NWS Riverton WY
…Major Winter Storm continues into tonight…
.Snow and gusty winds will impact much of the area into tonight,
with the strongest winds occurring from western Natrona County to
central Sweetwater County. Near-blizzard conditions will occur in
this area. The storm will impact most areas through this evening,
then taper off late tonight. The exception is in the far west
where most snow has ended so highlights will be dropped.
* WHAT…Snow.
* WHERE…Upper Green River Basin.
* WHEN…Through 11 PM MST Monday. The worst conditions are
expected through this morning.
* SNOW AMOUNTS…3 to 6 inches with locally higher amounts near
Big Piney and Marbleton.
* IMPACTS…Travel may be very difficult today.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Northeast wind of 20 to 30 mph around
Farson will cause blowing and drifting snow on Monday. State
Highway 28 will be severely impacted by this storm.
If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in
your vehicle in case of an emergency.
The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can
be obtained by calling 5 1 1.