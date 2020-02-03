Winter Storm Warning issued February 3 at 2:14PM MST until February 3 at 11:00PM MST by NWS Riverton WY

Alerts

…Major Winter Storm continues into tonight…

.Snow and gusty winds will impact much of the area into tonight,

with the strongest winds occurring from western Natrona County to

central Sweetwater County. Near-blizzard conditions will occur in

this area. The storm will impact most areas through this evening,

then taper off late tonight. The exception is in the far west

where most snow has ended so highlights will be dropped.

* WHAT…Snow.

* WHERE…South Lincoln County.

* WHEN…Through 11 PM MST Monday.

* SNOW AMOUNTS…4 to 8 inches.

* IMPACTS…Travel may be very difficult Monday.

If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in

your vehicle in case of an emergency.

The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can

be obtained by calling 5 1 1.