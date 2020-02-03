Winter Storm Warning issued February 3 at 2:31PM MST until February 3 at 8:00PM MST by NWS Pocatello ID
…The biggest impact continues to be the wind. We have
cold, northerly winds dropping down from the Montana divide. The
northerly winds have now made it through Pocatello and are
expected to continue to move southward this afternoon through the
evening. These northerly winds are gusting to around 30 mph,
stronger around 40 mph, across INL. These winds most likely have
peaked now and should gradually decrease this afternoon into the
early evening. There is still blowing and drifting occurring
creating hazardous conditions, especially for Highway 20 from
Idaho Falls to the INL complex as well as for Highway 33 from
Teton to Tetonia. These highways will continue to receive very
impactful blowing and drifting before the winds taper off by late
afternoon into early evening. Also, I-86 is seeing some blowing
and drifting due to a direct cross wind though gusts are slightly
less, around 30 mph currently. Because of the blowing and drifting
snow, have left the winter advisories and warnings out as there
are other localized areas having impacts as well. We may be able
to let the advisories and warnings go by late this afternoon, if
not early evening. Driving is still hazardous with these windy
conditions creating the blowing and drifting of snow…
* WHAT…Light snow. Additional snow accumulations of 1 to 4
inches. Heavier amounts will be for mountains, especially the
Wasatch mountains. Winds gusting as high as 35 mph will be the
biggest impacts creating blowing and drifting snow.
* WHERE…The south central highlands, Bear Lake region, Caribou
Highlands, and Big Hole Mountains, including but not limited to
Victor, Pine Creek Pass, Swan Valley, Inkom, McCammon, Malad,
Preston, Lava Hot Springs, Fish Creek Summit, Soda Springs,
Georgetown Summit, Montpelier, Geneva Summit, Border Summit, and
Emigration Summit.
* WHEN…Until 8 PM MST this evening.
* IMPACTS…Plan on slippery road conditions mainly due to blowing
drifting snow. The hazardous conditions could impact the
evening commute.
If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in
your vehicle in case of an emergency.
The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1.