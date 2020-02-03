Winter Storm Warning issued February 3 at 3:00AM MST until February 3 at 11:00PM MST by NWS Riverton WY

Alerts

…Major Winter Storm is expected through Monday Night…

.Snow and gusty winds will impact much of the area today, with the

strongest winds occurring from western Natrona County to central

Sweetwater County. Near-blizzard conditions will occur in this

area. The heaviest snow will occur through early this afternoon.

The storm will impact most areas through this evening, then taper

off late Monday night.

* WHAT…Moderate to Heavy snow.

* WHERE…South Lincoln County.

* WHEN…Now through 11 PM MST Monday. The heaviest snow is

expected this morning.

* SNOW AMOUNTS…4 to 8 inches.

* IMPACTS…Travel may be very difficult Monday.

If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in

your vehicle in case of an emergency.

The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can

be obtained by calling 5 1 1.