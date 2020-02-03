Winter Storm Warning issued February 3 at 3:00AM MST until February 3 at 11:00PM MST by NWS Riverton WY
…Major Winter Storm is expected through Monday Night…
.Snow and gusty winds will impact much of the area today, with the
strongest winds occurring from western Natrona County to central
Sweetwater County. Near-blizzard conditions will occur in this
area. The heaviest snow will occur through early this afternoon.
The storm will impact most areas through this evening, then taper
off late Monday night.
* WHAT…Moderate to Heavy snow.
* WHERE…South Lincoln County.
* WHEN…Now through 11 PM MST Monday. The heaviest snow is
expected this morning.
* SNOW AMOUNTS…4 to 8 inches.
* IMPACTS…Travel may be very difficult Monday.
If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in
your vehicle in case of an emergency.
The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can
be obtained by calling 5 1 1.