Winter Storm Warning issued February 3 at 3:28AM MST until February 3 at 8:00PM MST by NWS Pocatello ID

Alerts

* WHAT…Additional snow accumulations of 2 to 5 inches today

with localized higher amounts, as well as areas of blowing and

drifting snow. Winds may gust as high 35 MPH with localized

whiteout conditions.

* WHERE…The south central highlands, Bear Lake region, Caribou

Highlands, and Big Hole Mountains, including but not limited to

Victor, Pine Creek Pass, Swan Valley, Inkom, McCammon, Malad,

Preston, Lava Hot Springs, Fish Creek Summit, Soda Springs,

Georgetown Summit, Montpelier, Geneva Summit, Border Summit, and

Emigration Summit.

* WHEN…Through 8 PM this evening.

* IMPACTS…Travel will remain very difficult due to a combination

of snow and blowing and drifting. Areas of blowing snow could

significantly reduce visibility. The hazardous conditions will

impact the morning and evening commutes today.

If you must travel, use extreme caution. Keep an extra

flashlight, food, water, and blanket in your vehicle in case of

an emergency. Slow down and allow plenty of extra time to reach

your destination. For the latest information on road closures and

road conditions, call 5 1 1 or visit 511.idaho.gov.