Winter Storm Warning issued February 3 at 3:28AM MST until February 3 at 8:00PM MST by NWS Pocatello ID
* WHAT…Additional snow accumulations of 2 to 5 inches today
with localized higher amounts, as well as areas of blowing and
drifting snow. Winds may gust as high 35 MPH with localized
whiteout conditions.
* WHERE…The south central highlands, Bear Lake region, Caribou
Highlands, and Big Hole Mountains, including but not limited to
Victor, Pine Creek Pass, Swan Valley, Inkom, McCammon, Malad,
Preston, Lava Hot Springs, Fish Creek Summit, Soda Springs,
Georgetown Summit, Montpelier, Geneva Summit, Border Summit, and
Emigration Summit.
* WHEN…Through 8 PM this evening.
* IMPACTS…Travel will remain very difficult due to a combination
of snow and blowing and drifting. Areas of blowing snow could
significantly reduce visibility. The hazardous conditions will
impact the morning and evening commutes today.
If you must travel, use extreme caution. Keep an extra
flashlight, food, water, and blanket in your vehicle in case of
an emergency. Slow down and allow plenty of extra time to reach
your destination. For the latest information on road closures and
road conditions, call 5 1 1 or visit 511.idaho.gov.