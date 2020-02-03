Winter Weather Advisory issued February 3 at 2:31PM MST until February 3 at 8:00PM MST by NWS Pocatello ID

Alerts

…The biggest impact continues to be the wind. We have

cold, northerly winds dropping down from the Montana divide. The

northerly winds have now made it through Pocatello and are

expected to continue to move southward this afternoon through the

evening. These northerly winds are gusting to around 30 mph,

stronger around 40 mph, across INL. These winds most likely have

peaked now and should gradually decrease this afternoon into the

early evening. There is still blowing and drifting occurring

creating hazardous conditions, especially for Highway 20 from

Idaho Falls to the INL complex as well as for Highway 33 from

Teton to Tetonia. These highways will continue to receive very

impactful blowing and drifting before the winds taper off by late

afternoon into early evening. Also, I-86 is seeing some blowing

and drifting due to a direct cross wind though gusts are slightly

less, around 30 mph currently. Because of the blowing and drifting

snow, have left the winter advisories and warnings out as there

are other localized areas having impacts as well. We may be able

to let the advisories and warnings go by late this afternoon, if

not early evening. Driving is still hazardous with these windy

conditions creating the blowing and drifting of snow…

* WHAT…Very light Snow. Additional snow accumulations less than

one inch. Winds gusting as high as 35 mph will be the biggest

impact creating blowing and drifting of snow.

* WHERE…The eastern Magic Valley, Raft River region, Snake

Plain, Arco Desert, Upper Snake Highlands, and Teton Valley,

including but not limited to Burley, Oakley, Albion, Sweetzer

Summit, Holbrook, Rockland, American Falls, Aberdeen,

Pocatello, Fort Hall, Blackfoot, Tom Cat Summit, Craters of the

Moon, Telegraph Hill, Mud Lake, Dubois, Monida Pass, Idaho

Falls, Roberts, Rigby, Rexburg, Ashton, Island Park, Raynolds

Pass, Targhee Pass, and Driggs.

* WHEN…Until 8 PM MST this evening.

* IMPACTS…Plan on slippery road conditions mainly due to blowing

and drifting of snow. The hazardous conditions could impact the

evening commute.

Slow down and use caution while traveling.

The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1.