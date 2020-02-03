Winter Weather Advisory issued February 3 at 3:00AM MST until February 3 at 11:00PM MST by NWS Riverton WY
…Major Winter Storm is expected through Monday Night…
.Snow and gusty winds will impact much of the area today, with the
strongest winds occurring from western Natrona County to central
Sweetwater County. Near-blizzard conditions will occur in this
area. The heaviest snow will occur through early this afternoon.
The storm will impact most areas through this evening, then taper
off late Monday night.
* WHAT…Moderate to Heavy Snow.
* WHERE…Yellowstone National Park, Teton and Gros Ventre
Mountains and Jackson Hole.
* WHEN…Through 11 PM MST Monday. The worst conditions are
expected this morning.
* SNOW AMOUNTS…Snowfall of 3 to 6 inches in the Jackson
Valley. Snowfall of 7 to 14 inches in the mountains. Snowfall
in Yellowstone National Park will range from 6 to 12 inches.
* IMPACTS…Travel may be very difficult tonight and Monday.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Teton Pass and Togwotee Passes will be
impacted. Winds of 15 to 25 mph with higher gusts will likely
bring areas of blowing and drifting snow.
Slow down and use caution while traveling.
