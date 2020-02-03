Winter Weather Advisory issued February 3 at 3:28AM MST until February 3 at 8:00PM MST by NWS Pocatello ID
* WHAT…Additional snow accumulations of 1 to 4 inches today
with localized higher amounts, as well as areas of blowing and
drifting snow. Winds may gust as high 45 MPH with localized
whiteout conditions.
* WHERE…The eastern Magic Valley, Raft River region, Snake
Plain, Arco Desert, Upper Snake Highlands, and Teton Valley,
including but not limited to Burley, Oakley, Albion, Sweetzer
Summit, Holbrook, Rockland, American Falls, Aberdeen,
Pocatello, Fort Hall, Blackfoot, Tom Cat Summit, Craters of the
Moon, Telegraph Hill, Mud Lake, Dubois, Monida Pass, Idaho
Falls, Roberts, Rigby, Rexburg, Ashton, Island Park, Raynolds
Pass, Targhee Pass, and Driggs.
* WHEN…Through 8 PM this evening.
* IMPACTS…Travel will remain difficult in some areas due to a
combination of snow and blowing and drifting. Areas of blowing
snow could significantly reduce visibility. The hazardous
conditions will impact the morning and evening commutes today.
Slow down and use caution if traveling or commuting. Allow extra
time to reach your destination. For the latest information on road
closures and road conditions, call 5 1 1 or visit 511.idaho.gov.