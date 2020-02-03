Winter Weather Advisory issued February 3 at 3:28AM MST until February 3 at 8:00PM MST by NWS Pocatello ID

Alerts

* WHAT…Additional snow accumulations of 1 to 4 inches today

with localized higher amounts, as well as areas of blowing and

drifting snow. Winds may gust as high 45 MPH with localized

whiteout conditions.

* WHERE…The eastern Magic Valley, Raft River region, Snake

Plain, Arco Desert, Upper Snake Highlands, and Teton Valley,

including but not limited to Burley, Oakley, Albion, Sweetzer

Summit, Holbrook, Rockland, American Falls, Aberdeen,

Pocatello, Fort Hall, Blackfoot, Tom Cat Summit, Craters of the

Moon, Telegraph Hill, Mud Lake, Dubois, Monida Pass, Idaho

Falls, Roberts, Rigby, Rexburg, Ashton, Island Park, Raynolds

Pass, Targhee Pass, and Driggs.

* WHEN…Through 8 PM this evening.

* IMPACTS…Travel will remain difficult in some areas due to a

combination of snow and blowing and drifting. Areas of blowing

snow could significantly reduce visibility. The hazardous

conditions will impact the morning and evening commutes today.

Slow down and use caution if traveling or commuting. Allow extra

time to reach your destination. For the latest information on road

closures and road conditions, call 5 1 1 or visit 511.idaho.gov.