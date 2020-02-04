Special Weather Statement issued February 4 at 3:48AM MST by NWS Pocatello ID

Alerts

A northwest flow of moisture will become established over Idaho by

late Wednesday morning and continue through Friday, resulting in

a long-duration snowfall event for portions of the Bear Lake

region, Caribou Highlands, and Teton Valley. At this time, 3 day

snow totals of 7 to 14 inches are possible across the Caribou

Highlands north of Soda Springs and Georgetown Summit as well as

in the Bear River Range, while 4 to 8 inches will be possible in

the Gem Valley, Bear Lake area, and Teton Valley. Breezy

conditions are also expected to develop from Wednesday afternoon

through Friday, resulting in some blowing and drifting snow.

There are still some uncertainties regarding snowfall amounts.

Continue to monitor the latest forecasts and updates from the

National Weather Service in Pocatello, including possible watches,

warnings, or advisories. Begin planning now for a long period of

variable travel conditions including the potential for slick and

snow covered roads.