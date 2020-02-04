Special Weather Statement issued February 4 at 3:48AM MST by NWS Pocatello ID
A northwest flow of moisture will become established over Idaho by
late Wednesday morning and continue through Friday, resulting in
a long-duration snowfall event for portions of the Bear Lake
region, Caribou Highlands, and Teton Valley. At this time, 3 day
snow totals of 7 to 14 inches are possible across the Caribou
Highlands north of Soda Springs and Georgetown Summit as well as
in the Bear River Range, while 4 to 8 inches will be possible in
the Gem Valley, Bear Lake area, and Teton Valley. Breezy
conditions are also expected to develop from Wednesday afternoon
through Friday, resulting in some blowing and drifting snow.
There are still some uncertainties regarding snowfall amounts.
Continue to monitor the latest forecasts and updates from the
National Weather Service in Pocatello, including possible watches,
warnings, or advisories. Begin planning now for a long period of
variable travel conditions including the potential for slick and
snow covered roads.
