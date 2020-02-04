Special Weather Statement issued February 4 at 3:48AM MST by NWS Pocatello ID

Alerts

A northwest flow of moisture will become established over Idaho by

late Wednesday morning and continue through Friday, resulting in

a long-duration snowfall event for portions of the Central

Mountains and Clark County. At this time, 3 day snow totals of 6

to 12 inches are possible north of Galena Summit and west of

Challis, with localized higher amounts in the Sawtooth Mountains.

The Wood River Valley, Big Lost River Valley, and Challis area

will be more shadowed and protected from the heavier snow, with

only a coating to a couple of inches expected through Friday. In

Clark County, accumulations may range from only an inch or two

near Dubois, to 6 inches or more near Monida Pass. Breezy

conditions are also expected to develop from Wednesday afternoon

through Friday afternoon, resulting in some blowing and drifting

snow.

There still some uncertainties regarding snowfall amounts. Continue

to monitor the latest forecasts and updates from the National

Weather Service in Pocatello, including possible watches,

warnings, or advisories. Begin planning now for a long period of

variable travel conditions including the potential for slick and

snow covered roads.