Special Weather Statement issued February 4 at 3:53AM MST by NWS Pocatello ID
A northwest flow of moisture will become established over Idaho by
late Wednesday morning and continue through Friday, resulting in
a long-duration snowfall event for portions of the Central
Mountains and Clark County. At this time, 3 day snow totals of 6
to 12 inches are possible north of Galena Summit and west of
Challis, with localized higher amounts in the Sawtooth Mountains.
The Wood River Valley, Big Lost River Valley, and Challis area
will be more shadowed and protected from the heavier snow, with
only a coating to a couple of inches expected through Friday. In
Clark County, accumulations may range from only an inch or two
near Dubois, to 6 inches or more near Monida Pass. Breezy
conditions are also expected to develop from Wednesday afternoon
through Friday afternoon, resulting in some blowing and drifting
snow.
There are still some uncertainties regarding snowfall amounts.
Continue to monitor the latest forecasts and updates from the
National Weather Service in Pocatello, including possible watches,
warnings, or advisories. Begin planning now for a long period of
variable travel conditions including the potential for slick and
snow covered roads.
