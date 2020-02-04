Winter Storm Warning issued February 4 at 2:35PM MST until February 7 at 5:00PM MST by NWS Pocatello ID
…Series of Canadian Winter Storms Will Bring Moderate to Heavy
Snow to the Mountains and Highlands of eastern Idaho…
.A series of winter storms moving in from Canada and across
central and eastern Idaho will bring consistent snowfall to the
region starting Wednesday morning and continuing through Friday
afternoon. Snow and rain will mix at low elevations at times,
reducing the total snowfall for the populated cities. However, for
the eastern highlands from the Montana border southward to the
Utah border expect all snow, with heavy snow (10 to 20 inches over
two and a half days) in the big Hole Mountains and the Centennial
Mountains and Island Park area. Elsewhere in the Idaho-Wyoming
border region, moderate snow (6 to 12 inches over two and a half
days) is expected in the Teton Valley, the Caribou highlands,
Blackfoot Mountains, and the Bear River Mountains. Snowfall rates
will be consistent once snow gets started on Wednesday morning.
Starting Thursday afternoon, the snowfall will be combined with
moderate to strong wind to cause reduced visibility in blowing
snow and travel problems with heavy drifting of snow.
Also on Thursday, moderate snow will intensify in the Sawtooth
Mountains and Stanley basin to cause similar issues for those
living and traveling to the area.
Snowfall should start to decrease Friday afternoon.
* WHAT…Heavy snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 8 to 22
inches over a two and a half day period, except 12 to 26 inches
on ridge tops and elevations above passes. Winds gusting as high
as 35 mph. The snow will fall at a consistent rate during this
time.
* WHERE…The Centennial and Big Hole Mountains, the Island Park
area including the towns of Island Park, Kilgore, and Victor.
* WHEN…From 11 AM Wednesday to 5 PM MST Friday.
* IMPACTS…Travel could be very difficult to impossible. The
hazardous conditions could impact the morning or evening
commute.
If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in
your vehicle in case of an emergency.
The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1.
Comments