Winter Storm Warning issued February 4 at 2:57PM MST until February 7 at 5:00PM MST by NWS Pocatello ID

Alerts

…Series of Canadian Winter Storms Will Bring Moderate to Heavy

Snow to the Mountains and Highlands of eastern Idaho…

.A series of winter storms moving in from Canada and across

central and eastern Idaho will bring consistent snowfall to the

region starting Wednesday morning and continuing through Friday

afternoon. Snow and rain will mix at low elevations at times,

reducing the total snowfall for the populated cities. However,

for the eastern highlands from the Montana border southward to

the Utah border expect all snow, with heavy snow (10 to 20 inches

over two and a half days) in the big Hole Mountains and the

Centennial Mountains and Island Park area. Elsewhere in the Idaho-

Wyoming border region, moderate snow (6 to 12 inches over two and

a half days) is expected in the Teton Valley, the Caribou

highlands, Blackfoot Mountains, and the Bear River Mountains.

Snowfall rates will be consistent once snow gets started on

Wednesday morning. Starting Thursday afternoon, the snowfall will

be combined with moderate to strong wind to cause reduced

visibility in blowing snow and travel problems with heavy

drifting of snow.

Also on Thursday, moderate snow will intensify in the Sawtooth

Mountains and Stanley basin to cause similar issues for those

living and traveling to the area.

Snowfall should start to decrease Friday afternoon.

* WHAT…Heavy snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 8 to

22 inches over a two and a half day period, except 12 to 26

inches on ridge tops and elevations above passes. Winds

gusting as high as 35 mph. The snow will fall at a consistent

rate during this time.

* WHERE…The Centennial and Big Hole Mountains, the Island Park

area including the towns of Island Park, Kilgore, and Victor.

* WHEN…From 11 AM Wednesday to 5 PM MST Friday.

* IMPACTS…Travel could be very difficult to impossible. The

hazardous conditions could impact the morning or evening

commute.

If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in

your vehicle in case of an emergency.

The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1.