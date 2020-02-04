Winter Weather Advisory issued February 4 at 2:35PM MST until February 7 at 5:00PM MST by NWS Pocatello ID

Alerts

…Series of Canadian Winter Storms Will Bring Moderate to Heavy

Snow to the Mountains and Highlands of eastern Idaho…

.A series of winter storms moving in from Canada and across

central and eastern Idaho will bring consistent snowfall to the

region starting Wednesday morning and continuing through Friday

afternoon. Snow and rain will mix at low elevations at times,

reducing the total snowfall for the populated cities. However, for

the eastern highlands from the Montana border southward to the

Utah border expect all snow, with heavy snow (10 to 20 inches over

two and a half days) in the big Hole Mountains and the Centennial

Mountains and Island Park area. Elsewhere in the Idaho-Wyoming

border region, moderate snow (6 to 12 inches over two and a half

days) is expected in the Teton Valley, the Caribou highlands,

Blackfoot Mountains, and the Bear River Mountains. Snowfall rates

will be consistent once snow gets started on Wednesday morning.

Starting Thursday afternoon, the snowfall will be combined with

moderate to strong wind to cause reduced visibility in blowing

snow and travel problems with heavy drifting of snow.

Also on Thursday, moderate snow will intensify in the Sawtooth

Mountains and Stanley basin to cause similar issues for those

living and traveling to the area.

Snowfall should start to decrease Friday afternoon.

* WHAT…Snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 6 to 12

inches. Winds gusting as high as 35 mph.

* WHERE…The Sawtooth Mountain areas, including the Stanley basin.

* WHEN…From 11 AM Wednesday to 5 PM MST Friday. Consistent snow

will develop Wednesday, with more intense snow on Thursday and

Thursday night. Lighter snowfall returns for Friday.

* IMPACTS…Travel will be very difficult. The hazardous

conditions could impact the morning or evening commute.

Slow down and use caution while traveling.

The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1.