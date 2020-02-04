Winter Weather Advisory issued February 4 at 2:57PM MST until February 7 at 5:00PM MST by NWS Pocatello ID
…Series of Canadian Winter Storms Will Bring Moderate to Heavy
Snow to the Mountains and Highlands of eastern Idaho…
.A series of winter storms moving in from Canada and across
central and eastern Idaho will bring consistent snowfall to the
region starting Wednesday morning and continuing through Friday
afternoon. Snow and rain will mix at low elevations at times,
reducing the total snowfall for the populated cities. However,
for the eastern highlands from the Montana border southward to
the Utah border expect all snow, with heavy snow (10 to 20 inches
over two and a half days) in the big Hole Mountains and the
Centennial Mountains and Island Park area. Elsewhere in the Idaho-
Wyoming border region, moderate snow (6 to 12 inches over two and
a half days) is expected in the Teton Valley, the Caribou
highlands, Blackfoot Mountains, and the Bear River Mountains.
Snowfall rates will be consistent once snow gets started on
Wednesday morning. Starting Thursday afternoon, the snowfall will
be combined with moderate to strong wind to cause reduced
visibility in blowing snow and travel problems with heavy
drifting of snow.
Also on Thursday, moderate snow will intensify in the Sawtooth
Mountains and Stanley basin to cause similar issues for those
living and traveling to the area.
Snowfall should start to decrease Friday afternoon.
* WHAT…Snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 6 to 12
inches over a two and a half day period, except 10 to 20
inches on ridge tops and elevations above passes. Winds
gusting as high as 45 mph on Thursday and Friday.
* WHERE…The Teton Valley, including the cities of Ashton,
Tetonia, and Driggs, the Blackfoot and Caribou Mountain areas,
including Wayan, Soda Springs, and Chesterfield Reservoir, and
finally the Bear River Mountains.
* WHEN…From 11 AM Wednesday to 5 PM MST Friday.
* IMPACTS…Travel could be very difficult to impossible. Gusty
winds could bring down tree branches.
Slow down and use caution while traveling.
The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1.