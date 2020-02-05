Winter Storm Warning issued February 5 at 1:40AM MST until February 7 at 5:00PM MST by NWS Pocatello ID

Alerts

* WHAT…Heavy snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 8 to 22

inches over a two and a half day period, except 12 to 26 inches

on ridge tops and elevations above passes. Winds gusting as high

as 35 mph.

* WHERE…The Centennial and Big Hole Mountains, the Island Park

area including the towns of Island Park, Kilgore, and Victor.

* WHEN…From 11 AM Wednesday to 5 PM MST Friday.

* IMPACTS…Travel could be very difficult to impossible. The

hazardous conditions could impact the morning or evening

commute.

If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in

your vehicle in case of an emergency.

The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1.