Winter Storm Warning issued February 5 at 2:10PM MST until February 7 at 5:00PM MST by NWS Pocatello ID
* WHAT…Heavy snow expected. Additional snow accumulations of 7
to 20 inches over the next two days, except 12 to 25 inches on
ridge tops and elevations above passes. Winds gusting as high as
40 mph.
* WHERE…The Centennial and Big Hole Mountains, the Island Park
area including the towns of Island Park, Kilgore, and Victor.
* WHEN…Until 5 PM MST Friday.
* IMPACTS…Travel could be very difficult to impossible. Patchy
blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility. The
hazardous conditions could impact the morning or evening
commute.
If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in
your vehicle in case of an emergency.
The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1.