Winter Storm Warning issued February 5 at 2:10PM MST until February 7 at 5:00PM MST by NWS Pocatello ID

Alerts

* WHAT…Heavy snow expected. Additional snow accumulations of 7

to 20 inches over the next two days, except 12 to 25 inches on

ridge tops and elevations above passes. Winds gusting as high as

40 mph.

* WHERE…The Centennial and Big Hole Mountains, the Island Park

area including the towns of Island Park, Kilgore, and Victor.

* WHEN…Until 5 PM MST Friday.

* IMPACTS…Travel could be very difficult to impossible. Patchy

blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility. The

hazardous conditions could impact the morning or evening

commute.

If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in

your vehicle in case of an emergency.

The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1.