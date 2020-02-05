Winter Storm Warning issued February 5 at 3:24PM MST until February 7 at 11:00AM MST by NWS Riverton WY

Alerts

…Another round of snow and wind will impact western and

northern Wyoming this evening through Friday…

.A series of weather systems will be moving into northwest

Wyoming this afternoon, producing another round of significant

snow. The snow will begin first in northwest Wyoming before

spreading across western and northern Wyoming. Moderate to heavy

snow will continue through Friday, with the heaviest snowfall

Thursday afternoon and night.

In addition, strong winds along with blowing and drifting snow

will occur across southern and east central Wyoming through

Friday. Most of the blowing snow will occur today. The strongest

winds will likely occur Friday.

* WHAT…Heavy snow with total snow accumulations of 1 to 2 and a

half feet expected. Wind speeds over exposed ridges and open

areas will blow at 30 to 50 mph.

* WHERE…Teton and Gros Ventre Mountains and Salt River and

Wyoming Ranges.

* WHEN…From 5 PM this afternoon to 11 AM MST Friday.

* IMPACTS…Travel will likely be very difficult to impossible

over Teton Pass, as areas of blowing snow will significantly

reduce visibility. Commuter’s should be prepared for travel

impacts across Teton Pass.

If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in

your vehicle in case of an emergency.

The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can

be obtained by calling 5 1 1.