Winter Storm Warning issued February 5 at 3:41AM MST until February 7 at 11:00AM MST by NWS Riverton WY
…Another round of snow will impact western and northern Wyoming
this evening through Friday…
.A series of weather systems will be moving into northwest
Wyoming this afternoon, producing another round of significant
snow. The snow will begin first in northwest Wyoming before
spreading across western and northern Wyoming. Moderate to heavy
snow will continue through Friday, with the heaviest snowfall
Thursday afternoon and night.
* WHAT…Heavy snow with total snow accumulations of 1 to 2 feet
expected. Wind speeds over exposed ridges and open areas will
blow at 30 to 50 mph.
* WHERE…Teton and Gros Ventre Mountains and Salt River and
Wyoming Ranges.
* WHEN…From 5 PM this afternoon to 11 AM MST Friday.
* IMPACTS…Travel will likely be very difficult to impossible
over Teton Pass, as areas of blowing snow will significantly
reduce visibility.
If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in
your vehicle in case of an emergency.
The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can
be obtained by calling 5 1 1.
