Winter Storm Warning issued February 5 at 5:09AM MST until February 7 at 11:00AM MST by NWS Riverton WY
…Another round of snow will impact western and northern Wyoming
this evening through Friday…
.A series of weather systems will be moving into northwest
Wyoming this afternoon, producing another round of significant
snow. The snow will begin first in northwest Wyoming before
spreading across western and northern Wyoming. Moderate to heavy
snow will continue through Friday, with the heaviest snowfall
Thursday afternoon and night.
* WHAT…Heavy snow with total snow accumulations of 8 to 12
inches expected.
* WHERE…Jackson Hole and Star Valley.
* WHEN…From 5 PM this afternoon to 11 AM MST Friday.
* IMPACTS…Travel will likely be very difficult to impossible
at times. Commuters through Snake River Canyon and open areas
north of Jackson should be prepared for travel impacts.
If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in
your vehicle in case of an emergency.
The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can
be obtained by calling 5 1 1.