Winter Storm Warning issued February 5 at 5:09AM MST until February 7 at 11:00AM MST by NWS Riverton WY

Alerts

…Another round of snow will impact western and northern Wyoming

this evening through Friday…

.A series of weather systems will be moving into northwest

Wyoming this afternoon, producing another round of significant

snow. The snow will begin first in northwest Wyoming before

spreading across western and northern Wyoming. Moderate to heavy

snow will continue through Friday, with the heaviest snowfall

Thursday afternoon and night.

* WHAT…Heavy snow with total snow accumulations of 10 to 18

inches, with locally higher amounts up to 21 inches expected.

Winds in the higher terrain will blow at 30 to 50 mph, with

much lower speeds in the valleys of Yellowstone National Park.

* WHERE…Yellowstone National Park and Absaroka Mountains.

* WHEN…From 5 PM this afternoon to 11 AM MST Friday.

* IMPACTS…Travel west of Wapiti toward Pahaska along US

Highway 14/16/20 will likely become very difficult, as areas

of blowing snow will significantly reduce visibility.

If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in

your vehicle in case of an emergency.

The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can

be obtained by calling 5 1 1.