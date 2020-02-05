Winter Storm Warning issued February 5 at 5:09AM MST until February 7 at 11:00AM MST by NWS Riverton WY
…Another round of snow will impact western and northern Wyoming
this evening through Friday…
.A series of weather systems will be moving into northwest
Wyoming this afternoon, producing another round of significant
snow. The snow will begin first in northwest Wyoming before
spreading across western and northern Wyoming. Moderate to heavy
snow will continue through Friday, with the heaviest snowfall
Thursday afternoon and night.
* WHAT…Heavy snow with total snow accumulations of 10 to 18
inches, with locally higher amounts up to 21 inches expected.
Winds in the higher terrain will blow at 30 to 50 mph, with
much lower speeds in the valleys of Yellowstone National Park.
* WHERE…Yellowstone National Park and Absaroka Mountains.
* WHEN…From 5 PM this afternoon to 11 AM MST Friday.
* IMPACTS…Travel west of Wapiti toward Pahaska along US
Highway 14/16/20 will likely become very difficult, as areas
of blowing snow will significantly reduce visibility.
If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in
your vehicle in case of an emergency.
The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can
be obtained by calling 5 1 1.