Winter Storm Warning issued February 5 at 6:35PM MST until February 7 at 11:00AM MST by NWS Riverton WY

…Another round of snow and wind will impact western and

northern Wyoming through Friday…

.A series of weather systems will be moving into northwest

Wyoming producing another round of significant snow. The snow

will begin first in northwest Wyoming before spreading across

western and northern Wyoming. Moderate to heavy snow will continue

through Friday, with the heaviest snowfall Thursday afternoon and

night.

In addition, strong winds along with blowing and drifting snow

will occur across southern and east central Wyoming through

Friday. The strongest winds will likely occur Friday.

* WHAT…Heavy snow with total snow accumulations of 8 to 12

inches expected.

* WHERE…Jackson Hole and Star Valley.

* WHEN…From 5 PM this afternoon to 11 AM MST Friday.

* IMPACTS…Travel will likely be very difficult to impossible at

times. Commuters through Snake River Canyon and open areas north

of Jackson should be prepared for travel impacts.

If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in

your vehicle in case of an emergency.

The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can

be obtained by calling 5 1 1.