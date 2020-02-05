Winter Storm Warning issued February 5 at 6:35PM MST until February 7 at 11:00AM MST by NWS Riverton WY
…Another round of snow and wind will impact western and
northern Wyoming through Friday…
.A series of weather systems will be moving into northwest
Wyoming producing another round of significant snow. The snow
will begin first in northwest Wyoming before spreading across
western and northern Wyoming. Moderate to heavy snow will continue
through Friday, with the heaviest snowfall Thursday afternoon and
night.
In addition, strong winds along with blowing and drifting snow
will occur across southern and east central Wyoming through
Friday. The strongest winds will likely occur Friday.
* WHAT…Heavy snow with total snow accumulations of 8 to 12
inches expected.
* WHERE…Jackson Hole and Star Valley.
* WHEN…From 5 PM this afternoon to 11 AM MST Friday.
* IMPACTS…Travel will likely be very difficult to impossible at
times. Commuters through Snake River Canyon and open areas north
of Jackson should be prepared for travel impacts.
If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in
your vehicle in case of an emergency.
The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can
be obtained by calling 5 1 1.
