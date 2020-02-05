Winter Storm Warning issued February 5 at 6:35PM MST until February 7 at 11:00AM MST by NWS Riverton WY

Alerts

…Another round of snow and wind will impact western and

northern Wyoming through Friday…

.A series of weather systems will be moving into northwest

Wyoming producing another round of significant snow. The snow

will begin first in northwest Wyoming before spreading across

western and northern Wyoming. Moderate to heavy snow will continue

through Friday, with the heaviest snowfall Thursday afternoon and

night.

In addition, strong winds along with blowing and drifting snow

will occur across southern and east central Wyoming through

Friday. The strongest winds will likely occur Friday.

* WHAT…Heavy snow with total snow accumulations of 10 to 18

inches, with locally higher amounts up to 21 inches expected.

Winds in the higher terrain will blow at 30 to 50 mph, with

much lower speeds in the valleys of Yellowstone National Park.

* WHERE…Yellowstone National Park and Absaroka Mountains.

* WHEN…From 5 PM this afternoon to 11 AM MST Friday.

* IMPACTS…Travel west of Wapiti toward Pahaska along US Highway

14/16/20, as well as along the Chief Joseph Highway, will likely

become very difficult, as areas of blowing snow will

significantly reduce visibility.

If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in

your vehicle in case of an emergency.

The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can

be obtained by calling 5 1 1.