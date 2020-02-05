Winter Weather Advisory issued February 5 at 11:43PM MST until February 6 at 11:00AM MST by NWS Missoula MT

Alerts

* WHAT…Snow. Snow accumulation of 2 to 5 inches at low

elevations, 4 to 6 inches over Gilmore Summit, and 6 to 8

inches over Lemhi, Bannock, and Lost Trail Passes.

* WHERE…Bannock Pass, Highway 28 Tendoy to Lone Pine, Highway

93 Lost Trail Pass to Gibbonsville, Lemhi Pass, and Salmon.

* WHEN…Until 11 AM MST Thursday.

* IMPACTS…Travel could be very difficult.

Slow down and use caution while traveling.

The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can

be obtained by calling 5 1 1.