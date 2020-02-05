Winter Weather Advisory issued February 5 at 1:40AM MST until February 6 at 9:00AM MST by NWS Pocatello ID
* WHAT…Snow, moderate to heavy at times above 5500 feet. Total
snow accumulations of 6 to 12 inches expected above 5500 feet
with 2 to 5 inches possible in the mountain valleys. Winds gusts
of 40 to 50 mph possible over ridge tops producing whiteout
conditions at times.
* WHERE…Southern mountains including Magic Mountain and the
Albion mountains near Oakley, the Sublett Range near Rockland,
and the Bannock and Portneuf Ranges near Inkom and McCammon.
* WHEN…From 11 AM this morning to 9 AM MST Thursday.
* IMPACTS…Travel could be very difficult at times, especially
over mountain passes, particularly Sweetzer Summit.
Slow down and use caution when encountering blowing and drifting
snow. If you are recreating in the back country, take a winter
survival kit and food with you in case you become trapped.
The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1.
Comments