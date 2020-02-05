Winter Weather Advisory issued February 5 at 1:40AM MST until February 7 at 5:00PM MST by NWS Pocatello ID

Alerts

* WHAT…Snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 6 to 12

inches. Winds gusting as high as 35 mph.

* WHERE…The Sawtooth Mountain areas, including the Stanley

basin.

* WHEN…From 11 AM Wednesday to 5 PM MST Friday. Persistent snow

will develop Wednesday, with more intense snow on Thursday and

Thursday night. Lighter snowfall returns for Friday.

* IMPACTS…Travel will be very difficult. The hazardous

conditions could impact the morning or evening commute.

Slow down and use caution while traveling.

The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1.