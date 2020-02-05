Winter Weather Advisory issued February 5 at 1:40AM MST until February 7 at 5:00PM MST by NWS Pocatello ID
* WHAT…Snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 6 to 12
inches over a two and a half day period, except 10 to 20
inches on ridge tops and elevations above passes. Winds
gusting as high as 45 mph on Thursday and Friday.
* WHERE…The Teton Valley, including the cities of Ashton,
Tetonia, and Driggs, the Blackfoot and Caribou Mountain areas,
including Wayan, Soda Springs, and Chesterfield Reservoir, and
finally the Bear River Mountains.
* WHEN…From 11 AM Wednesday to 5 PM MST Friday.
* IMPACTS…Travel could be very difficult to impossible. Gusty
winds could bring down tree branches.
Slow down and use caution while traveling.
The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1.