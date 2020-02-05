Winter Weather Advisory issued February 5 at 2:10PM MST until February 6 at 9:00AM MST by NWS Pocatello ID

Alerts

* WHAT…Snow. Additional snow accumulations of 1 to 8 inches,

except 3 to 13 inches on ridge tops and elevations above

passes. Winds gusting as high as 50 mph.

* WHERE…Southern mountains including Magic Mountain and the

Albion mountains near Oakley, the Sublett Range near Rockland,

and the Bannock and Portneuf Ranges near Inkom and McCammon.

* WHEN…Until 9 AM MST Thursday.

* IMPACTS…Plan on slippery road conditions. Patchy blowing

snow could significantly reduce visibility. The hazardous

conditions could impact the morning or evening commute. Gusty

winds could bring down tree branches.

Slow down and use caution while traveling.

The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1.