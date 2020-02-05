Winter Weather Advisory issued February 5 at 2:10PM MST until February 6 at 9:00AM MST by NWS Pocatello ID
* WHAT…Snow expected. Additional snow accumulations of 2 to 5
inches, except 5 to 9 inches on ridge tops and elevations above
passes.
* WHERE…Lower Snake River Plain including the cities of
Pocatello, Blackfoot, American Falls, Shelley, Fort Hall, and
the Franklin/Eastern Oneida Region including Malad, Preston,
and Thatcher.
* WHEN…Until 9 AM MST Thursday.
* IMPACTS…Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous
conditions could impact the morning or evening commute.
Slow down and use caution while traveling.
The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1.
Comments