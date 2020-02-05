Winter Weather Advisory issued February 5 at 2:10PM MST until February 6 at 9:00AM MST by NWS Pocatello ID

Alerts

* WHAT…Snow expected. Additional snow accumulations of 2 to 5

inches, except 5 to 9 inches on ridge tops and elevations above

passes.

* WHERE…Lower Snake River Plain including the cities of

Pocatello, Blackfoot, American Falls, Shelley, Fort Hall, and

the Franklin/Eastern Oneida Region including Malad, Preston,

and Thatcher.

* WHEN…Until 9 AM MST Thursday.

* IMPACTS…Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous

conditions could impact the morning or evening commute.

Slow down and use caution while traveling.

The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1.